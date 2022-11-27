Who's Playing

Harvard @ Fordham

Current Records: Harvard 5-1; Fordham 5-1

What to Know

The Fordham Rams will stay at home another game and welcome the Harvard Crimson at 1:30 p.m. ET Nov. 27 at Rose Hill Gym. The Rams are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Fordham has more to be thankful for after their game against the Stonehill Skyhawks last week. Fordham captured a comfortable 71-60 victory. They can attribute much of their success to forward Khalid Moore, who had 24 points.

Meanwhile, the Crimson didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Loyola Chicago Ramblers this past Friday, but they still walked away with a 61-55 win. Among those leading the charge for Harvard was Chris Ledlum, who had 30 points in addition to nine boards and five steals.

Fordham is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while Harvard have struggled against the spread on the road.

It was close but no cigar for the Rams as they fell 47-45 to Harvard when the teams previously met five seasons ago. Can Fordham avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York

Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $59.00

Odds

The Rams are a 4-point favorite against the Crimson, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Harvard have won both of the games they've played against Fordham in the last eight years.