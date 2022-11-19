Who's Playing

Illinois-Chicago @ Fordham

Current Records: Illinois-Chicago 2-1; Fordham 2-1

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Illinois-Chicago Flames will be on the road. They will take on the Fordham Rams at 5 p.m. ET Saturday at Rose Hill Gym. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Flames were able to grind out a solid victory over the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Monday, winning 67-60.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Fordham and the New Hamp. Wildcats on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as the Rams wrapped it up with a 79-61 win at home. Fordham's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but guard Kyle Rose led the charge as he had 12 points.

Illinois-Chicago is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 2-1. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Illinois-Chicago ranks 12th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 21.3 on average. Less enviably, Fordham is stumbling into the game with the most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 18.3 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York

Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rams are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Flames, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.