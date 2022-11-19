Who's Playing

Illinois-Chicago @ Fordham

Current Records: Illinois-Chicago 2-1; Fordham 2-1

What to Know

The Illinois-Chicago Flames have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Fordham Rams at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rose Hill Gym. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Flames beat the Jacksonville State Gamecocks 67-60 on Monday.

Meanwhile, Fordham strolled past the New Hamp. Wildcats with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the matchup 79-61. Fordham's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but guard Kyle Rose led the charge as he had 12 points.

The wins brought Illinois-Chicago up to 2-1 and Fordham to 2-1. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Illinois-Chicago enters the contest with 21.3 takeaways on average, good for 22nd best in college basketball. Less enviably, the Rams are fifth worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 18.3 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York

Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.