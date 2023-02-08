Who's Playing

Massachusetts @ Fordham

Current Records: Massachusetts 13-10; Fordham 18-5

What to Know

The Fordham Rams and the Massachusetts Minutemen are set to square off in an Atlantic 10 matchup at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 8 at Rose Hill Gym. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Rams winning the first 85-73 at home and UMass taking the second 81-73.

Fordham came up short against the Richmond Spiders on Sunday, falling 68-58. Forward Khalid Moore had a pretty forgettable game, picking up four fouls and turning the ball over four times en route to a 3-for-11, 12-point finish.

Meanwhile, the game between the Minutemen and the Davidson Wildcats this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with UMass falling 93-78 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. A silver lining for UMass was the play of forward Matt Cross, who had 28 points.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York

Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Fordham have won six out of their last ten games against Massachusetts.