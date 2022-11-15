Who's Playing

New Hamp. @ Fordham

Current Records: New Hamp. 2-0; Fordham 1-1

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the New Hamp. Wildcats will be on the road. They will take on the Fordham Rams at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Rose Hill Gym. The Wildcats will be strutting in after a win while Fordham will be stumbling in from a defeat.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between New Hamp. and the Fairfield Stags this past Friday was still a pretty decisive one as New Hamp. wrapped it up with an 83-71 victory at home.

Meanwhile, Fordham was expected to have a tough go of it this past Friday, and that's exactly how things played out. They have to be aching after a bruising 74-48 loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks. Antrell Charlton had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he finished with only six points on 3-for-10 shooting and turned the ball over nine times in his 30 minutes on the court.

New Hamp. is now a perfect 2-0 while the Rams sit at 1-1. Two last-season stats to keep an eye on: The Wildcats are 38th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 9.5 on average. But Fordham is stumbling into the matchup with the third most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 13.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York

Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.