The 2023 NABC Brooklyn Showcase features the Fordham Rams (4-5) and the North Texas Mean Green (5-3) colliding on Sunday morning. The Rams are looking to return to the winning column after dropping two straight games. On Wednesday, NJIT defeated Fordham, 80-77. Meanwhile, North Texas had its three-game skid halted last time out. On Dec. 5, the Mean Green fell to Boise State, 69-64.

Tipoff from Barclays Center in Brooklyn is set for 11:30 a.m. ET. This will be the first-ever matchup between these programs. The Mean Green are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Fordham vs. North Texas odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 127. Before making any North Texas vs. Fordham picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 5 of the 2023-24 season on a 98-61 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $2,000 for $100 players. It is also off to a 10-2 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on North Texas vs. Fordham. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the Fordham vs. North Texas:

Fordham vs. North Texas spread: Mean Green -5.5

Fordham vs. North Texas over/under: 127 points

Fordham vs. North Texas money line: Mean Green -247, Rams +203

FOR: Fordham has hit the game total Over in 20 of its last 32 games

UNT: North Texas has hit the 1H money line in 26 of its last 36 games

Fordham vs. North Texas picks:

Why Fordham can cover

Senior guard Japhet Medor is an explosive player in the backcourt. The Florida native averages a team-high 11.6 points per game with 3.1 assists. He's scored 15-plus in four games this season. On Nov. 27 versus Manhattan, Medor totaled 16 points, six assists and three blocks.

Senior forward Abdou Tsimbila continues to be a bruising force in the paint. Tsimbila plays with superb energy and has sound instincts. He leads the team in rebounds (9), blocks (2.6), and field-goal percentage (69.8). Tsimbila has recorded back-to-back double-doubles. In his last outing, he finished with 18 points, 14 rebounds and nine blocks.

Why North Texas can cover

Sophomore guard Jason Edwards provides the Mean Green with a downhill scorer. Edwards comes off the bench and gives this group a boost on the offensive end. The Georgia native averages a team-high 14.4 points per game. He's notched at least 19 points in four games thus far. In his last outing, Edwards finished with 20 points and three steals.

Senior guard Rubin Jones joins Edwards in the backcourt. Jones scans the floor well as a playmaker while owning a reliable jumper on the perimeter. He leads the team in assists (4.2) and steals (2) with 11.8 points per game. On Tuesday against Boise State, Jones had 16 points, three rebounds and two assists. This was his second straight game with 15-plus points.

How to make North Texas vs. Fordham picks

The model has simulated this matchup 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations.

So who wins Fordham vs. North Texas, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time?