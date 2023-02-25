Who's Playing

Rhode Island @ Fordham

Current Records: Rhode Island 8-19; Fordham 22-6

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Fordham Rams are heading back home. Fordham and the Rhode Island Rams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rose Hill Gym. Fordham is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Fordham came out on top in a nail-biter against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers on Wednesday, sneaking past 71-69. Having forecasted a close victory for Fordham, the oddsmakers were right on the money. Their guard Darius Quisenberry did his thing and had 26 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, Rhode Island came up short against the George Washington Colonials on Wednesday, falling 89-80. Guard Jalen Carey had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 13 points on 6-for-16 shooting and turning the ball over four times in his 38 minutes on the court.

Fordham's win lifted them to 22-6 while Rhode Island's loss dropped them down to an irreparable 8-19. If Fordham want to win, they will need to focus on stopping Rhode Island's guard Ishmael Leggett, who had 30 points in addition to seven boards, and guard Malik Martin, who had 21 points along with eight rebounds and three blocks. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York

Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York TV: USA Network

USA Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Rhode Island have won five out of their last nine games against Fordham.