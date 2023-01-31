Who's Playing

Saint Louis @ Fordham

Current Records: Saint Louis 15-6; Fordham 17-4

What to Know

The Fordham Rams are 1-6 against the Saint Louis Billikens since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Tuesday. Fordham and Saint Louis will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7 p.m. ET at Rose Hill Gym. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The George Washington Colonials typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Rams proved too difficult a challenge. Fordham captured a comfortable 85-70 win. Their forward Khalid Moore looked sharp as he had 30 points in addition to eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, things were close when Saint Louis and the Davidson Wildcats clashed this past Friday, but Saint Louis ultimately edged out the opposition 74-70. Four players on the Billikens scored in the double digits: guard Javon Pickett (14), guard Javonte Perkins (13), guard Yuri Collins (12), and guard Gibson Jimerson (11).

The Rams are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Fordham is now 17-4 while Saint Louis sits at 15-6. Fordham is 13-3 after wins this year, Saint Louis 9-5.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York

Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $38.00

Odds

The Billikens are a 4.5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Saint Louis have won six out of their last seven games against Fordham.