Who's Playing

St. Bonaventure @ Fordham

Current Records: St. Bonaventure 13-13; Fordham 20-5

What to Know

Get ready for an Atlantic 10 battle as the Fordham Rams and the St. Bonaventure Bonnies will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Rose Hill Gym. Fordham should still be feeling good after a victory, while St. Bonaventure will be looking to get back in the win column.

It was a close one, but this past Saturday the Rams sidestepped the Davidson Wildcats for a 73-71 win. It was another big night for Fordham's forward Khalid Moore, who had 20 points along with nine boards.

Speaking of close games: St. Bonaventure was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 56-54 to the Duquesne Dukes. Guard Moses Flowers wasn't much of a difference maker for St. Bonaventure; Flowers played for 38 minutes with.

Fordham's victory brought them up to 20-5 while the Bonnies' loss pulled them down to 13-13. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Rams have only been able to knock down 42.30% percent of their shots, which is the 53rd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. St. Bonaventure has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 38th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York

Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

St. Bonaventure have won nine out of their last ten games against Fordham.