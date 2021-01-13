Get ready for an Atlantic 10 Conference battle as the Fordham Rams and the St. Bonaventure Bonnies will face off at 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Rose Hill Gym. Fordham is 1-3 overall and 1-1 at home, while St. Bonaventure is 4-1 overall and 1-1 on the road. St. Bonaventure has dominated this rivalry of late, winning nine of the last 10 straight up and going 7-1-2 against the spread in those games.

However, Fordham has covered in its last two games, taking Duquesne to the brink in a hard-fought game and upsetting Dayton as 12-point underdogs. The Bonnies are favored by 12-points in the latest Fordham vs. St. Bonaventure odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 125. Before entering any St. Bonaventure vs. Fordham picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Fordham vs. St. Bonaventure. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Fordham vs. St. Bonaventure:

Fordham vs. St. Bonaventure spread: Fordham +12

Fordham vs. St. Bonaventure over-under: 125 points

Latest Odds: Fordham Rams +12 Bet Now

What you need to know about Fordham

The Rams were close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 48-45 to the Duquesne Dukes. Guard Josh Navarro had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he finished with zero points on 0-for-10 shooting and turned the ball over five times in his 38 minutes on the court.

Through four games, Fordham is last in the nation in field-goal percentage (32.9), 3-point shooting percentage (21.0) and points per game (49.8). However, the Rams are giving up just 51 points per game over their last two contests and they've done a great job running opponents off the 3-point line as they're just 9-for-48 during that span.

What you need to know about St. Bonaventure

Meanwhile, St. Bonaventure made easy work of the Saint Joseph's Hawks last week and carried off an 83-57 victory. Guard Jaren Holmes took over for St. Bonaventure, finishing with 38 points (a whopping 46 percent of their total) along with 10 rebounds. Last year's A-10 leader in assists Kyle Lofton also dished out 11 dimes in the game.

Holmes averaged 11.9 points and 4.8 rebounds per game last season and is now averaging 14.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game this season. Holmes is one of five St. Bonaventure players averaging in double-figures scoring this season and that scoring versatility could play a major role against a tough Fordham defense on Wednesday.

How to make Fordham vs. St. Bonaventure picks

The model has simulated Fordham vs. St. Bonaventure 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins St. Bonaventure vs. Fordham? And which side of the spread hits nearly 70 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.