An Atlantic 10 battle is on tap between the Massachusetts Minutemen and the Fordham Rams at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Rose Hill Gym. Fordham is 13-14 overall and 8-4 at home, while UMass is 12-15 overall and 2-7 on the road. This is the first game of a home-and-home between these teams this week.

Fordham vs. Massachusetts spread: Fordham -2

Fordham vs. Massachusetts over-under: 138 points

What you need to know about Fordham

Fordham had won three of its last four games prior to Saturday's loss on the road against conference-leading Davidson. The Rams have also won three of their last four games at home, with the lone setback being a close call against VCU two weeks ago. They jumped out to a 27-16 lead in their most recent home game, which was a 60-54 win over La Salle last Wednesday.

Leading scorer Darius Quisenberry, who averages 17.3 points per game, has been out for three weeks due to a knee injury and is questionable for Monday's contest. Senior forward Chuba Ohams is averaging a double-double, scoring 14.0 points and grabbing 11.3 rebounds per game. Fordham has covered the spread in five straight home games.

What you need to know about Massachusetts

UMass is coming off two losses to two of the best teams in the Atlantic 10, as it faced Dayton and VCU in consecutive games. The Minutemen had won two of their previous three games, beating Saint Joseph's and La Salle. They will play their final home game of the season when they host Fordham on Wednesday.

Junior guard Noah Fernandes leads UMass with 13.7 points and 5.4 assists per game. He is joined in double figures by Rich Kelly, Trent Buttrick and C.J. Kelly. The Minutemen have struggled in their recent meetings with Fordham, only covering the spread in three of their last 15 contests.

