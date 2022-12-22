The Fordham Rams (11-1) host the VMI Keydets (5-7) in one of the early tips on the Thursday college basketball schedule. Both teams are tuning up for conference play with VMI representing the Southern Conference and Fordham playing in the Atlantic 10. These sides have been strong against the spread this season. Fordham is 8-3 ATS, while VMI has a 6-3 ATS record.

Tip-off is set for noon ET. The Rams are favored by 14 points in the latest Fordham vs. VMI odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 145.5.

Fordham vs. VMI spread: Fordham -14

Fordham vs. VMI over/under: 145.5 points

Fordham vs. VMI money line: Fordham -1100, VMI +700

Why Fordham can cover

The Rams are on pace for a historic season. They've had just one winning season since 2006-07, but they've cruised to an 11-1 start with eight of their wins coming by double figures. A 74-48 loss at a ranked Arkansas team is the only blemish thus far. Fordham has been a great team to back as the Rams are 7-2-1 ATS both at home and as a favorite.

The Rams are shooting 46.3% from the field this season. Defense, however, has been their strongest point as they are giving up just 66.8 points per game. Guard Darius Quisenberry (18.1 ppg) and forward Khalid Moore (15.5 ppg) are leading the way in scoring.

Why VMI can cover

The Keydets haven't had the overall success that Fordham has seen this season but they've been undervalued by oddsmakers. They've been underdogs in every single game, yet they've covered six times in nine tries against Division-I competition. They also enter this matchup with some momentum after winning three of their last four.

VMI has some depth with 10 players who average 10.4 minutes or more. Four players -- Sean Conway (15.7 ppg), Asher Woods (14.6 ppg), Tony Felder (12.1 ppg) and Tyler Houser (10.8 ppg) -- average double figures, so the Keydets have enough scoring options to at least keep this one within the big number.

