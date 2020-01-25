Former ACC commissioner, NCAA president Gene Corrigan dies at 91 years old
Corrigan passed away at his home Friday night in Charlottesville, Virginia
Former ACC commissioner and NCAA president Gene Corrigan died on Friday at his home in Charlottesville, Virginia. He was 91 years old.
Corrigan made an indelible impact on college athletics as an administrator in four different decades spanning from 1969 to 1997. Before becoming an administrator, he served as the lacrosse and soccer coach in the 1950s and 1960s at Washington and Lee then at Virginia. He was inducted into the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame in 1993.
Corrigan then leapt into administration when he returned to Washington and Lee in 1969 as its athletic director, where he worked from 1969 to 1971. He then served as AD at Virginia and Notre Dame before becoming the ACC commissioner in 1987. In 1995, Corrigan became the NCAA president and served in that role until 1997.
"Gene was one of the most remarkable individuals, and leaders, I have ever known," ACC commissioner John Swofford said. "His impact on the ACC and college athletics was profound and immeasurable, only surpassed by his impact on the individuals he positively affected - and there are a multitude of us. I will miss him immensely, but I am so grateful to have had him as a mentor, boss, friend and colleague for so many years."
Corrigan is the father of current NC State AD Boo Corrigan, who also released a statement in the wake of his death.
"Since I arrived at NC State there's hardly a day where someone doesn't tell me about an interaction they had with my father and how it somehow made their day a little better," he said. "He had that kind of impact on people."
Corrigan is survived by his wife, Lena, his seven children, 19 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
