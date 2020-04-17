Former ACC Player of the Year and NBA All-Star Josh Howard to coach new NAIA program
Howard, a star at Wake Forest and an NBA veteran, will coach North Texas at Dallas
A former NBA All-Star yet to hit 40 years old just accepted his second college head coaching job. Josh Howard, best known for spending seven seasons with the Mavericks, was named the coach for the newly launched men's basketball team at North Texas at Dallas this week.
North Texas at Dallas is set to begin play as an NAIA member in the 2020-21 season. Howard spent the last four seasons coaching Piedmont International University of the National Christian Collegiate Athletic Association.
Howard, 39, played a starring role in one of the best eras of Wake Forest basketball as a four-year player for the Demon Deacons from 1999 to 2003. He won ACC Player of the Year for 2002-03 season after averaging 19.5 points and 8.3 rebounds for a Wake Forest team that finished 25-6.
He then spent nine seasons in the NBA and made the 2007 All-Star game while averaging 18.9 points per game for a 67-win Mavericks team. Howard also spent time with the Wizards, Jazz and Timberwolves before his career ended after a G-League stint in the 2013-14 season.
Howard accepted the job at Piedmont International in 2016 and led the program to a 49-49 record before accepting the job at North Texas at Dallas.
"Josh's basketball career speaks for itself as a former star player for the Mavericks and a member of the Wake Forest and Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Halls of Fame," UNT Dallas Athletic Director Jack Allday said in a statement. "Off the court, the effort he puts into the Josh Howard Foundation shows how much he cares about our young people. Our student-athletes, student body, fans and the entire Trailblazers family are going to love Josh Howard."
CBS Sports HQ Newsletter
We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Shaq's daughter headed to LSU
Another of Shaq's children is heading to Baton Rouge where he was a college star in the 1990s
-
Top 25 And 1: SDSU falls out of rankings
The Aztecs, one of last season's biggest surprises, were No. 16 in the early Top 25 And 1
-
UNC's Anthony declares for NBA Draft
Anthony is a potential lottery pick in the 2020 NBA Draft
-
College basketball's 15 breakout players
Here are the players who took a big step last season and could be in line for even more next...
-
NBA raises stakes of G League
Having top players like Jalen Green in the G League is a daring plan and undeniably a gamble...
-
Kentucky lands transfer Jacob Toppin
Obi Toppin's brother will get his turn in the college basketball spotlight
-
Coronavirus updates: College basketball
There will be no March Madness this year due to the threat of the coronavirus pandemic
-
2020 Big 12 Tournament canceled
The Big 12 was one of many conferences to bring a halt to its annual tournament on Thursday