Former ACC Player of the Year and NBA All-Star Josh Howard to coach new NAIA program

A former NBA All-Star yet to hit 40 years old just accepted his second college head coaching job. Josh Howard, best known for spending seven seasons with the Mavericks, was named the coach for the newly launched men's basketball team at North Texas at Dallas this week.

North Texas at Dallas is set to begin play as an NAIA member in the 2020-21 season. Howard spent the last four seasons coaching Piedmont International University of the National Christian Collegiate Athletic Association.

Howard, 39, played a starring role in one of the best eras of Wake Forest basketball as a four-year player for the Demon Deacons from 1999 to 2003. He won ACC Player of the Year for 2002-03 season after averaging 19.5 points and 8.3 rebounds for a Wake Forest team that finished 25-6.

He then spent nine seasons in the NBA and made the 2007 All-Star game while averaging 18.9 points per game for a 67-win Mavericks team. Howard also spent time with the Wizards, Jazz and Timberwolves before his career ended after a G-League stint in the 2013-14 season.

Howard accepted the job at Piedmont International in 2016 and led the program to a 49-49 record before accepting the job at North Texas at Dallas.

"Josh's basketball career speaks for itself as a former star player for the Mavericks and a member of the Wake Forest and Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Halls of Fame," UNT Dallas Athletic Director Jack Allday said in a statement. "Off the court, the effort he puts into the Josh Howard Foundation shows how much he cares about our young people. Our student-athletes, student body, fans and the entire Trailblazers family are going to love Josh Howard."