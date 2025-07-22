Former Alabama and Wake Forest guard Davin Cosby Jr. is recovering in the hospital after suffering multiple injuries in a car accident on July 13. A GoFundMe campaign launched to help cover medical expenses notes that Cosby underwent two successful emergency surgeries, but faces a long journey toward regaining full strength and mobility.

"Davin has always embodied resilience, discipline and determination both on and off the court," the GoFundMe page said. "Now, he need(s) the unwavering support of his community more than ever. His devoted mother has paused her work to be by his side throughout recovery, providing vital care, encouragement and emotional strength. She is self-employed and has halted her business to care for her son."

Cosby was set to play at Kennesaw State this upcoming season after transferring in April. The 6-foot-5, 215-pound junior spent one season at Wake Forest, appearing in 17 games while averaging 5.6 points and 1.4 rebounds per contest. Cosby made nine starts.

Cosby played in 22 games as a true freshman at Alabama in 2023-24, helping the Crimson Tide reach the Final Four for the first time in program history. He averaged 3.6 points per game.

Cosby rated as a four-star prospect coming out of Raleigh (North Carolina) Word of God Christian Academy. He ranked as the No. 131 overall recruit and No. 17 shooting guard nationally in the 2022 class. Cosby signed with Alabama over LSU, NC State, Tennessee, Virginia, Wake Forest and others.