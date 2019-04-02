Former Arizona coach Lute Olson and the late Rick Majerus selected for College Basketball Hall of Fame

Legendary coaches Lute Olson, Rick Majerus and Homer Drew were selected Tuesday to be inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame along with former players Shane Battier from Duke, Purdue's Terry Dischinger, Indiana's Calbert Cheaney, Providence's Ernie DiGregorio, UNLV's Larry Johnson and Stanford's Todd Lichti. The induction ceremony will take place on Nov. 24 in Kansas City.

Olson is a longtime Arizona coach who took the Wildcats to four Final Fours, winning a national title in 1997 and 11 Pac-10 titles in 24 seasons. He also coached at Iowa and Long Beach State, and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame in 2002. The late Majerus won 517 games at Marquette, Ball State, Utah and Saint Louis, and finished national runner-up with the Utes in 1998. Drew amassed 640 wins, mostly at Valparaiso.

Battier, who won a national championship with Duke in 2001 and swept National Player of the Year honors, headlines the class of former players joing the hall of Fame.