Former Arizona coach Lute Olson and the late Rick Majerus selected for College Basketball Hall of Fame
Three former coaches and six players make up this year's 2019 College Basketball Hall of Fame induction class
Legendary coaches Lute Olson, Rick Majerus and Homer Drew were selected Tuesday to be inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame along with former players Shane Battier from Duke, Purdue's Terry Dischinger, Indiana's Calbert Cheaney, Providence's Ernie DiGregorio, UNLV's Larry Johnson and Stanford's Todd Lichti. The induction ceremony will take place on Nov. 24 in Kansas City.
Olson is a longtime Arizona coach who took the Wildcats to four Final Fours, winning a national title in 1997 and 11 Pac-10 titles in 24 seasons. He also coached at Iowa and Long Beach State, and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame in 2002. The late Majerus won 517 games at Marquette, Ball State, Utah and Saint Louis, and finished national runner-up with the Utes in 1998. Drew amassed 640 wins, mostly at Valparaiso.
Battier, who won a national championship with Duke in 2001 and swept National Player of the Year honors, headlines the class of former players joing the hall of Fame.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Texas vs. TCU odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Texas vs. TCU 10,000 times
-
Top Picks: Two NIT plays and more
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
2019 printable NCAA Tournament bracket
We are headed to the Final Four n the 2019 NCAA Tournament, so print your bracket and follow...
-
Lipscomb vs. Wichita State odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wichita State vs. Lipscomb 10,000 times
-
Laettner on Zion, Duke and Coach K
Laettner has some strong takes on who Zion Williamson reminds him of as a basketball playe...
-
Zion, Barrett lead AP All-America team
Duke's freshman duo is the first to make the AP first team since John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins...