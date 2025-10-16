CBS Sports is adding to its deep roster of announcers with the additions of former Auburn coach Bruce Pearl and former Purdue player Robbie Hummel. Pearl and Hummel will both call regular-season games and contribute to studio coverage for the network.

Additionally, both Pearl and Hummel will be part of CBS Sports and TNT Sports' joint coverage of the NCAA Tournament. Pearl will join as a studio analyst, while Hummel will return as a game analyst during the NCAA Tournament.

Pearl stepped down from his post at Auburn last month and retired after leading the school to its second Final Four appearance in program history. The Tigers were at the top of the polls as the No. 1-ranked team for a majority of the season and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament this past spring.

Auburn lost to Florida in the national semifinals, which was Pearl's final game roaming the sidelines for the Tigers. Pearl led Auburn to its first Final Four appearance in school history in 2019 and finished last season with a 32-6 record, which marked the most wins in program history.

Speaking in for Pearl this season at Auburn will be his son, Steven Pearl, who has been an assistant coach under his father since 2017. Pearl finished his college coaching career with a 706-268 record across stints at Southern Indiana, Milwaukee, Tennessee and Auburn.