Nearly two years since former Florida star Keyontae Johnson's scary collapse on the court in a game against cross-state foe Florida State, Johnson made his debut with his new team, Kansas State, and put on a show Monday. Johnson drew the start for the Wildcats in their season-opener against UT Rio Grande Valley and delivered 13 points, four assists and two boards in a 93-59 win.

"I'm feeling good. Just thanking God every day for giving me the opportunity to get here and play again," Johnson said. "I was little emotional [before the game], but I knew the game had to go so I had to just go play, lay it out for my team."

Johnson finished the game 4-of-8 shooting from the field including 3-of-5 from 3-point range, which included a splash on his first attempt from outside that got the Kansas State crowd roaring early in the first half.

Johnson's collapse on Dec. 12, 2020, was thought to have possibly ended his college career. But after missing the final 21 games of the 2020-21 season and all of the 2021-22 season while staying at Florida, he transferred to Kansas State this offseason to finish his college career playing in the Big 12.

"For Keyontae, I told the guys 'nobody should be unhappy tonight,' because Keyontae Johnson played a basketball game tonight. A real game for the first time in two years," said new K-State coach Jerome Tang.