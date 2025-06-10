Former Grambling State basketball player Cameron Woodall died in an ATV accident Saturday in Mississippi, authorities confirmed to the Clarion Ledger. Woodall, who appeared in 11 games for Grambling State during the 2020-21 season, also played at Copiah-Lincoln Community College and Tougaloo College.

According to Hinds County Sheriff Tyree D. Jones, officers responded to the scene in Raymond, Mississippi, around 11:30 p.m., where Woodall, 26, was pronounced dead. A second ATV driver was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, the report states. The investigation is ongoing, Jones said.

Woodall made one start in 11 appearances during his lone season at Grambling. He averaged 8.4 points and 2.5 rebounds. Woodall transferred to Tougaloo College (NAIA Division I) where he spent the next two seasons, earning second-team All-Gulf Coast Athletic Conference honors twice, according to his social media.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the untimely passing of Cameron D. 'Big Cam' Woodall, a beloved former Tougaloo College men's basketball standout," Tougaloo athletics wrote in a social media post. "Known for his larger-than-life presence, fierce competitiveness on the court, and kind-hearted spirit off it, Cam left an indelible mark on the Tougaloo family.

"His impact extended far beyond basketball; he was a friend, a brother, and a true Bulldog through and through. We send our deepest condolences to his family, friends, teammates, and all who had the privilege of knowing him."

Woodall helped Raymond High School win back-to-back MHSAA 4A state championships in 2017 and 2018.