Former high school phenom and blue-chip recruit Mikey Williams has committed to Sacramento State and coach Mike Bibby, he announced on social media Tuesday. Williams' pledge comes less than 24 hours after Sac State landed NBA legend and Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal as its general manager.

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be part of a program that includes a legend like Shaquille O'Neal and to play under the guidance of Coach Bibby," Williams told CBS Sports' Dushawn London. "I'm excited to lock in and represent Sacramento State at the highest level."

The former high school basketball phenom averaged 5.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 14.0 minutes per game last season for UCF. He originally committed to Memphis out of high school but never appeared in a game for the Tigers.

Williams departed Memphis for UCF after an April 2023 arrest that led to nine felony charges. Williams was accused of firing a gun at a car carrying several people outside his home. The charges were later reduced.

Williams pleaded guilty to one felony count of making criminal threats with provisions that allowed him to avoid jail time.

Coming out of San Ysidro High School in Southern California, Williams ranked as the No. 39 overall recruit and the No. 8 combo guard in his class. He committed to Penny Hardaway and the Tigers over Kansas, Arkansas, LSU, Oregon, Tennessee and USC.

Sac State finished with a 7-25 record (3-15 Big Sky) and lost 83-70 in the first round of the Big Sky Tournament to Weber State last month.