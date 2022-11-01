Former Kansas and New Mexico basketball player Gethro Muscadin died late on Monday following injuries he sustained in a serious car accident that occurred on December 2021. Both the Jayhawk and Lobo communities are mourning the loss of the 22-year-old.

"Gethro Muscadin passed away late last night," tweeted Kansas head coach Bill Self on Tuesday morning. "He had been unresponsive since the car accident last December. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Gethro's loved ones. So young. So sad. He will always be a teammate of ours. RIP"

Last winter, Muscadin was a passenger in a serious single-car incident in Kansas. He and his girlfriend had gone to see the Jayhawks host Nevada in Lawrence and were driving home in the early house of the morning. The car rolled multiple times, and Muscadin was left unresponsive.

Those who knew about the incident began asking for prayers to help him pull through. New Mexico head coach Richard Pitino and Kansas head coach Bill Self were some of the first ones to talk about the accident publicly.

"Please pray for Gethro Muscadin. He's fighting for his life after a horrible car accident last night," Pitino wrote on Dec. 30. "Every prayer matters right now. So tragic and devastating."

"He, his friend, and their families need a miracle. Please lift them up as Gethro fights for his life," Self wrote that same day.

New Mexico held a moment of reflection in January during a game at The Pit. Later that month, a Go Fund Me page set up shortly after the incident said he was expecting to get a procedure done to help stabilize him. There were not too many updates after that.

"One thing about you is that you always fight ! And that's exactly what you did brother," Saquan Singleton, a former teammate at New Mexico, wrote on Tuesday.

Pitino recruited Muscadin when he was still the coach at Minnesota, but Muscadin chose to start his career with the Jayhawks. He joined the Kansas roster in 2020 as a four-star 6-foot-10 center. Muscadin appeared in 11 games, but did not see significant minutes before transferring to New Mexico in 2021.

He played in 12 games for Lobos, averaging 9.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game. He was very athletic and had the potential to really help New Mexico on both sides of the ball. Things didn't quite work out, and Muscadin entered the transfer portal about a week before the accident.

Muscadin wasn't just known for his basketball ability. Last year before the season started, New Mexico guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. -- Muscadin's roommate -- said he could cook just about anything. Mashburn frequently requested a breakfast of toast, eggs, cheese and bacon. On Tuesday, he shared a few photos of his former teammate on his Instagram story.

"I love you," Mashburn wrote.