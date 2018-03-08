Former Kansas guard Elijah Johnson denies taking improper payments from Andy Miller

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Former Kansas guard Elijah Johnson denied taking an improper money from a former agent Thursday morning on a local radio interview.



Johnson was named in a Yahoo Sports report last month that appeared to indicate he had taken a $15,000 loan from former agent Andy Miller.



While denying taking any improper payment, Johnson stressed Miller's ledger sheet states the money attached to his name was in 2015.



"I don't even know how much I should or shouldn't or can or can't say about it," Johnson said on WHB 810 AM in Kansas City. "For me personally looking at it from the outside that was in 2015, my second year pro ... Pro, professional where you make money to play basketball for free. Why would I need to do that?



Johnson left Kansas in 2013. He went undrafted and has been playing professional basketball overseas since then. Johnson was named in the Yahoo report along with the mother of former KU star Josh Jackson.



Jackson's mom, Apple Jones, later said there was no wrongdoing. Johnson signed with Stephen Pina of Miller's ASM Sports out of college.

"I didn't take anything physically from you. I met you one time. I met you five times. We dealt with each other for two to three years," Johnson said describing his relationship with agents. "You never gave me anything. It's not fair to out my school in jeopardy. Once again, I took nothing.



"That's not fair to the KU crowd racking up 14 [conference titles] in a row."



Johnson added: "A lot of these families do need help. I don't think it's fair that people are taking this money and these kids aren't knowing and these families aren't knowing. It's happening a lot.



"We really don't know a lot of times. It could be a best friend. They prey on people before they know better."



Kansas plays Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals Thursday afternoon.





