Former Kentucky forward Sacha Killeya-Jones, a former 5-star recruit, is transferring to NC State
Killeya-Jones is a former McDonald's All-American who played sparingly as a sophomore for UK last season
Kentucky's Sacha Killeya-Jones, a McDonald's All-American who was a five-star prospect and ranked as a top-25 player in the Class of 2016, announced on Tuesday that he will transfer to NC State.
Killeya-Jones picked the Wolfpack over a number of different suitors, most notably North Carolina, Pitt and Wake Forest.
Killeya-Jones originally signed with the Wildcats out of high school, but the 6-foot-10 power forward was never able to earn a larger role during his time in Kentucky. Over the course of two seasons with the Wildcats, he averaged just 10 minutes, 3 points and 2.5 rebounds per game.
Killeya-Jones' commitment to NC State is a big boon for second-year coach Kevin Keatts, who lost another former Class of 2016 top-100 big man, Omer Yurtseven, who is transferring to Georgetown. His commitment to the Wolfpack marks the third transfer addition for Keatts this offseason, joining graduate transfers Eric Lockett and Wyatt Walker.
-
Gambling could make NCAA tourney bigger
Monday's Supreme Court decision means March Madness will only get bigger
-
Ceighton's Thomas to stay in NBA Draft
Thomas is an elite two-way pro prospect who averaged 15.1 points and 4.4 rebounds last sea...
-
5-star pledge has Nevada coaches elated
Brown is the highest-rated prospect to ever commit to Nevada
-
Nevada lands 5-star forward
The McDonald's All-American could help the Wolf Pack make their first Final Four
-
Coaching changes tracker
The 2017-18 NCAA Tournament has concluded, but coaches are still being hired in new places
-
Sketchers suing Adidas over FBI probe
The sneaker company claims it is at a disadvantage because of schemes uncovered by the FBI