Former Kentucky forward Sacha Killeya-Jones, a former 5-star recruit, is transferring to NC State

Kentucky's Sacha Killeya-Jones, a McDonald's All-American who was a five-star prospect and ranked as a top-25 player in the Class of 2016, announced on Tuesday that he will transfer to NC State.

Killeya-Jones picked the Wolfpack over a number of different suitors, most notably North Carolina, Pitt and Wake Forest.

Extremely excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at NC State University! #WPN #GoPack 🐺🐺🐺 pic.twitter.com/fECzXluuqw — Sacha Killeya-Jones (@SKJ) May 15, 2018

Killeya-Jones originally signed with the Wildcats out of high school, but the 6-foot-10 power forward was never able to earn a larger role during his time in Kentucky. Over the course of two seasons with the Wildcats, he averaged just 10 minutes, 3 points and 2.5 rebounds per game.

Killeya-Jones' commitment to NC State is a big boon for second-year coach Kevin Keatts, who lost another former Class of 2016 top-100 big man, Omer Yurtseven, who is transferring to Georgetown. His commitment to the Wolfpack marks the third transfer addition for Keatts this offseason, joining graduate transfers Eric Lockett and Wyatt Walker.