Former Louisville recruit claims he didn't know about $100K payment to his family

Former five-star recruit Brian Bowen, a player at the center of the FBI's probe into college basketball linking Louisville to bribery and corruption, claims he had no knowledge of an alleged payment made to his family involving Adidas or Louisville to get him to sign with the Cardinals.

In a sit-down interview with ESPN released Thursday, Bowen says he found out the same way the media and the general public did.

Coaches say they would take the recruit at the center of the Louisville scandal. So why hasn't anyone rolled the dice on him? pic.twitter.com/mAQlHwMOVn — Outside The Lines (@OTLonESPN) December 21, 2017

"I didn't know anything," Bowen said. "The same way the media found out was the same way I found out. ... I really didn't believe it. I still didn't believe it -- to this day, I still really don't believe it."

Bowen says he doesn't want to know anything about what allegedly went down in regards to the federal documents claiming that Adidas funneled $100,000 to Bowen's father, Brian Bowen Sr.

"I prefer not to talk about it, and he respects that," Bowen said. "We just don't talk about the situation at all."

The investigation into Bowen's nefarious recruitment led not only to Bowen being suspended by the men's basketball program, but also to Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino's ouster in October. The school opted not to seek NCAA reinstatement with Bowen, saying he would never play a game for UL. Bowen, however, still wishes to play college basketball.

"My biggest thing is that I want to play college basketball," Bowen told ESPN. "There are other routes I can go. I could go play in Spain or Australia or in Lithuania with the Ball brothers. But my dream was to play college basketball."