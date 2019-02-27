Former Maryland basketball players Jared Nickens, Jaylen Brantley suing 'Fortnite' over dance
The two ex-players filed a federal suit against the gaming company that owns 'Fortnite'
Former Maryland basketball players Jared Nickens and Jaylen Brantley are suing the makers of "Fortnite," one of the most popular video games in the world, over their usage of a dance the ex-Terrapins players claim they helped popularize.
The federal lawsuit, which was filed in court on Monday in Maryland, alleges that Epic Games Inc. is unfairly profiting from the dance referred to as the "Running Man Challenge" that Nickens and Brantley went viral performing in 2016. Their star turn even earned them an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" alongside the duo who originally created the dance.
After Brantley and Nickens popularized the dance, it spread like wildfire. Other college teams created videos performing it, and it even spread to the professional level.
Spreading it and profiting off it are two different things, however. Fortnite, as shown in the video below, actually sells the dance as part of its game package.
Brantley and Nickens join "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star Alfonso Ribeiro suing the game over a dance. In the case of Ribeiro, who alleged Fortnite profited off his famous "Carlton" dance, Fortnite's response argued that "no one can own a dance step or a simple dance routine," per the Baltimore Sun.
Brantley and Nickens are seeking in excess of $5 million in damages in their suit.
