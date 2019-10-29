Former Michigan State president will stand trial for allegedly lying to police in Larry Nassar case

Former Michigan State University president Lou Anna Simon is going to stand trial for allegedly lying to police as they investigated sexual assault complaints against former sports doctor Larry Nassar, according to Beth LeBlanc of the Detroit News.

According to the report, Simon is being brought to trial on two felony and two misdemeanor counts. Also, Attorney General Dana Nessel's office reportedly had "established probable cause" that Simon lied to authorities in 2018.

Police believe that Simon did have knowledge of several complaints lodged against Nassar in 2014. In interviews with authorities, Simon claimed that she was aware that Nassar was "under review," but unsure of the severity of the complaints.

From the Detroit News:

The decision comes after a preliminary examination that spanned several months as lawyers argued about whether Simon was told at a 2014 meeting with Title IX coordinator Paulette Granberry-Russell that Nassar was the subject of a sexual assault complaint. Simon and her legal team were "disappointed" by (Eaton County Judge Julie) Reincke's ruling "in light of the complete lack of evidence to support the charges," said attorney Lee Silver. "We plan to vigorously defend Dr. Simon and will be appealing the decision of the district court," Silver said. "We remain confident that we will ultimately prevail and that Lou Anna Simon will be fully acquitted of these charges."

The Detroit News also reported that there were handwritten notes from university meetings with Simon that indicated Nassar was being investigated over sexual assault complaints.

Reincke admitted that she didn't believe that Simon's account was "credible." She also added that Simon "paid attention to detail" to the point where Simon would be aware of Nassar's allegations.

Simon is set to appear in Eaton County Circuit Court for an arraignment on Dec. 12 and a status conference will be held on Dec. 20.

On Aug. 31, Simon retired from the university after serving as the president from 2005 to 2018. Simon had resigned from her post as president in January 2018 shortly after Nassar was convicted for his crimes.

Nassar, the disgraced former USA and Michigan State gymnastics coach, is currently serving multiple life sentences in prison for sexually assaulting young athletes under the guise of medical treatment.