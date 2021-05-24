Former Michigan State basketball star Keith Appling was arrested Monday after a fatal shooting in Detroit on Saturday,

according to the Detroit Free Press. Appling, who played for the Spartans from 2010 to 2014, was named a suspect in the shooting a 66-year-old man following a verbal altercation between Appling and the victim.

A witness told police he heard "multiple gunshots" during the altercation and went outside to see Appling "standing there with a stupid look on his face," according to The Detroit News. The witness told police that Appling had a gun in his hand.

Police arrested Appling without incident and also recovered a gun during the arrest, according to the Free Press. A police report obtained by The News identified the victim as Clyde Edwards. According to authorities, Edwards and Appling were related. A Michigan State hat was lying on the lawn at the scene of the shooting, according to The News.

Appling, 29, scored 1,509 points during his four-year career with the Spartans and was a team captain. He started 124 games during his time with the program. Michigan State reached two Sweet 16s and an Elite Eight over Appling's final three seasons with the program. The Detroit native went undrafted in 2014 but carved out a professional career in the G League and internationally. He did appear in five games for the Orlando Magic during the 2015-16 NBA season but never made it back to the NBA.