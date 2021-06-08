A prosecutor from Wayne County, Michigan announced Monday that former Michigan State basketball star Keith Appling will face a first-degree murder charge in addition to three other felony charges in connection with the May shooting death of 66-year-old Clyde Edmonds, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Appling was arrested for the shooting last month after being named a suspect following a verbal altercation between he and the victim. A witness told police he heard "multiple gunshots" during the altercation and went outside to see Appling "standing there with a stupid look on his face," according to The Detroit News. The witness told police that Appling had a gun in his hand. A Michigan State hat was lying on the lawn at the scene of the shooting, according to The News.

Appling, who played for the Spartans from 2010 to 2014, was related to the victim. Appling's girlfriend is also expected to be charged with accessory after the fact for lying to an officer, the prosecutor's office announced. Police arrested Appling without incident and also recovered a gun during the arrest, according to the Free Press.

Appling, 29, scored 1,509 points during his four-year career with the Spartans and was a team captain. He started 124 games during his time with the program. Michigan State reached two Sweet 16s and an Elite Eight over Appling's final three seasons with the program. The Detroit native went undrafted in 2014 but carved out a professional career in the G League and internationally. He did appear in five games for the Orlando Magic during the 2015-16 NBA season but never made it back to the NBA.