Former NC State coach Mark Gottfried is suing the university over buyout payments he alleges in a federal lawsuit filed Monday were not completed in full, according to the Triangle Business Journal.

In the filing, his attorneys claim he entered into a contract with the school in 2017 as part of his termination agreement, which in part specified he would be bought out in payments. But the payments stopped coming in 2018, and Gottfried claims it wasn't because he was made whole on the deal. It's unclear how many payments the termination agreement called for.

Gottfried coached the Wolfpack from 2011 to 2017 where he accrued a 123-86 overall record. He made the NCAA Tournament in his first four seasons coaching the program but missed it in his final two campaigns, both of which ended in losing records and led to his in-season ouster. He was fired in February 2017 but was allowed to coach the remainder of the season.

Since his ouster, Gottfried has been ensnared in the ongoing corruption scandal in college basketball after a former assistant of his, Orlando Early, alleged that his former boss was in on payments made to the family of former blue-chip recruit Dennis Smith Jr., who later signed with NC State. Gottfried's lawyer has denied the claims.

The NCAA sent a notice of allegations last year to NC State alleging that multiple violations were committed surrounding Smith Jr.'s high school recruit. He was hired at Cal State Northridge in 2018 and enters his third season with the Matadors in 2020-21.