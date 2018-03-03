Former Ohio State coach Thad Matta meets with Ole Miss about coaching vacancy
The former Buckeyes coach was spotted in Oxford on Friday
Former Ohio State coach Thad Matta spent part of this week meeting with Ole Miss officials about the school's men's basketball coaching vacancy, multiple sources have confirmed to CBS Sports.
Matta, 50, was spotted in Oxford, Mississippi on Friday, according to 247Sports.
The three-time Big Ten Coach of the Year made nine NCAA Tournaments and two Final Fours while winning five Big Ten regular-season championships and four Big Ten Tournament championships in 13 years at Ohio State. He was fired last June after missing the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season. Ole Miss is searching for a coach to replace Andy Kennedy, who resigned last month as the winningest coach in school history.
