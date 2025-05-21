Former Oklahoma State and Utah State basketball player Jarred Shaw was arrested in Indonesia for allegedly attempting to smuggle illegal drugs into the country, according to the Associated Press. Shaw could face the death penalty if convicted, as the Southeast Asian nation enforces strict drug laws, with some convicted smugglers executed by firing squad, according to the report.

Shaw, 34, has played for several teams in the Indonesian League since 2022, most recently the Tangerang Hawks before his arrest on May 7. Police raided his apartment and found 132 pieces of cannabis candies. Ronald Sipayung, police chief at Soekarno-Hatta Airport, told the Associated Press that Shaw's arrest followed a tip from customs officials, who flagged a suspicious package he had allegedly received from Thailand. Sipayung said Shaw could face up to life sentence or death penalty if found guilty.

While Thailand decriminalized cannabis in November 2024, Indonesia continues to enforce harsh drug laws.

Shaw was fired from the Tangerang Hawks and Indonesian Basketball League chair Budisatrio Djiwandono banned him for life, according to the report.

Shaw rated as a four-star prospect coming out of Dallas (Texas) Carter in the 2009 class. The industry-generated 247Sports Composite rated him as the No. 99 overall recruit and No. 11 center in the cycle. Shaw signed with Oklahoma State where he spent two seasons. He played in a total of 44 games as a limited contributor.

Shaw transferred to Utah State prior to the 2011-12 season. After redshirting, he played two seasons with the Aggies, serving as a starting center. Shaw earned a spot on both the WAC All-Newcomer Team and Second Team All-WAC in 2012-13 after posting a team-high 14.2 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. He averaged 14.1 points and 8.3 rebounds as a senior the following season in 2013-14, earning honorable mention All-Mountain West.

Shaw was suspended indefinitely in December 2013 while at Utah State for a violation of team rules. He was charged with felony distribution of a controlled substance, as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and contributing to the delinquency of a minor when Logan police responded to a call at a home near campus.

Shaw was sentenced to 10 days in the Cache County Jail and placed on 36 months of probation. The court allowed him to serve his jail time on weekends so he could continue his studies at Utah State. In September 2014, a judge granted an early release from probation to enable Shaw to pursue opportunities to play basketball internationally, according to reports.

Shaw went undrafted in 2014. He started his professional basketball career in Turkey during the 2014-15 season before playing in the NBA G League with the Santa Cruz Warriors in 2015-16. Shaw has also played professionally in Africa, Argentina, Dominican Republic, Japan, Lebanon, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Uruguay and Venezuela.