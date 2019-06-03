Former Saint Joseph's coach Phil Martelli is joining Juwan Howard's staff at Michigan
Martelli is 64 years old and spent the past 34 years coaching in Philadelphia
Juwan Howard is bringing on one of the most experienced voices imaginable for his first season as a college coach.
Phil Martelli, who won 444 games in nearly a quarter century as the coach of Saint Joe's, will leave Philadelphia to link up with Howard at Michigan. Martelli confirmed the news to CBS Sports on Monday. The 64-year-old was one of the surprising firings in the 2019 coaching carousel; Saint Joe's terminated his contract on March 19 after a 14-19 season. After his dismissal, Martelli was vocal about his desire to continue coaching.
Now he gets a chance in a new territory. Martelli coached at Saint Joe's dating back to 1985, when he was an assistant. He held that post until getting the head gig in 1995. It's the only Division I school he's ever held a job at -- until now. Martelli's signed memorandum of agreement does not stipulate whether he will be the associate head coach or an assistant, he told CBS Sports.
Howard was the fan-favorite hire at Michigan, but given his lack of experience in coaching at the college level, bringing in a former head coach was an ideal move. In Martelli, he gets one of the most connected and revered voices in the game. Martelli joins in-house assistant Saddi Washington, who will be retained on the bench and a holdover from the John Beilein era.
Howard is expected to formally add a third assistant by end of day Tuesday, according to The Athletic, which reports that New York Knicks assistant Howard Eisley has been tapped to join the Wolverines' ranks.
