Former St. John’s walk-on arrested in connection with Florida serial killings

Former St. John's walk-on Howell Emanuel Donaldson III was arrested on Tuesday in Tampa on four counts of first-degree murder for his alleged involvement in four October and November murders, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Donaldson was a walk-on for St. John's in the 2011-2012 season but did not appear in any games during his brief playing career with the Red Storm. He graduated from the school this year.

Donaldson is suspected of murdering 22-year-old Benjamin Mitchell, 32-year-old Monica Hoffa, 20-year-old Anthony Naiboa and 60-year-old Ronald Felton in Tampa's Seminole Heights neighborhood. He was caught Tuesday after he arrived at the McDonald's where he worked and asked his manager to hold a loaded, semiautomatic pistol for him while he went to get a payday loan.

The manager didn't know what to do with the gun and alerted authorities. When Donaldson arrived back at the McDonald's, he was taken into custody.