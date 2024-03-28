Former Syracuse guard Brendan Paul was arrested Monday on two drug-related charges, per Miami-Dade (Florida) County police records. The arrest came as federal agents raided rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs' properties in Los Angeles and Miami amid an alleged sex trafficking probe, law enforcement told the Associated Press.

Paul was arrested at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport on felony charges for possession of suspected cocaine and possession of suspected marijuana candy, per an arrest affidavit obtained by USA TODAY. The affidavit adds that officers found cocaine and edibles in Paul's travel bags. Paul was released on a $2,500 bond Tuesday, and he has a hearing set for April 24.

Despite the timing, this arrest was not related to Combs' properties being raided. Still, Paul's name has come up in connection with Combs' sex trafficking allegations.

Back in February, Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones filed a federal lawsuit accusing Combs of sexually abusing men and women. Furthermore, Jones said Paul "works as Mr. Combs' mule. He acquires and distributes Mr. Combs drugs and guns." Combs denied the sexual assault allegations in December.

Paul's attorney, Brian Bieber, told The Athletic, "We do not plan on trying this case in the media -- all issues will be dealt with in court."

Paul joined Syracuse men's basketball team as a walk-on in 2018, playing in 16 games over two seasons. He finished his collegiate career at Division-II Fairmont State, playing in 35 games across two seasons for the Fighting Falcons.