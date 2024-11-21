Former Temple and Virginia Tech guard Hysier Miller's dismissal from the Hokies program last month stemming from a gambling scandal is believed to be part of a federal investigation looking into whether he was part of a point-shaving scheme while he played at Temple, according to an ESPN report Thursday.

Miller was released from the Virginia Tech program on October 23 "due to circumstances prior to his enrollment at Virginia Tech," the program said at the time.

Temple issued a statement Thursday acknowledging the investigation into a "former Temple basketball student-athlete" related to a federal investigation into sports wagering activities.

"While it is disappointing to see Temple mentioned in this context, we know that it is not representative of our athletics program," Temple President John Fry said in a statement. "The university has been aware of these allegations since they were first reported in the media in March 2024. We have been fully responsive and cooperative with the NCAA since the moment we learned of the investigation. While the university has not received any requests for information from state or federal law enforcement agencies regarding these allegations, we will cooperate fully should we be contacted."

In March, late-season games involving the Owls were flagged by a watchdog group for suspicious gambling activity. In April, Miller entered the transfer portal and committed to the Hokies just a few weeks later. He was part of a five-person transfer class for Mike Young and his staff and was expected to be an early contributor at the guard spot given his scoring production.

Miller, who was dismissed from the program before ever playing a game for Virginia Tech, was a key piece of Temple's late-season turnaround that propelled the No. 11 seed Owls to an unlikely run to the AAC Tournament title game. He led Temple by averaging 15.9 points, 4.0 assists and 1.8 steals per game last season and averaged 19.2 points per game in the AAC Tournament -- which included a career-high 32 points in a loss to UAB in the AAC Tournament championship game.

U.S. Integrity sent an alert out to casinos in early March related to unusual wagering activity on a March 7 regular-season game involving Temple and UAB. The betting line moved drastically during the day of the game from UAB -1.5 to UAB -8 before eventually settling at UAB -7. UAB won the game 100-72 -- the second consecutive game in which Temple failed to come within single digits of the spread. According to the ESPN report, bookmakers noticed that specific customers who bet against Temple in the UAB game had previously wagered on Temple games.

U.S. Integrity has not yet detailed the findings of its investigation from earlier this year and it remains unclear to what extent Miller is alleged to have been involved.