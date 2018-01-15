Former top-100 recruit announces he's transferring from Duke to Butler

Duke freshman and former top-100 recruit Jordan Tucker has committed to transfer to Butler over Georgetown, he announced on social media on Monday.

Tucker was a four-star prospect in the Class of 2017 ranked as the No. 82 overall player in the class according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. A standout prospect from New York, Tucker was offered a scholarship by the Blue Devils last May after five-star Kevin Knox spurned Duke for Kentucky, and he quickly committed and signed with the Blue Devils all within a week's time.

Nearly as quickly as he committed and signed, however, he also decided to leave. His time at Duke spanned just one semester and featured 14 total minutes of playing time and 6 points in just two games of action.

The new landing spot for Tucker should be a soft one. With Kelan Martin graduating after this year, a massive void will be opened in terms of offensive production that Tucker, theoretically, could help fill right away when he gains eligibility.

With Tucker's proven ability in high school to fill up the stat sheet from the wing, he's a big get for new coach LaVall Jordan that will help raise his profile on the recruiting trail and help maintain Butler's ability to compete within the loaded Big East.