Former UCLA and NBA player Tyler Honeycutt found dead following shootout with police
Honeycutt reportedly engaged the LAPD with gunfire and barricaded himself inside a residence at Sherman Oaks
Former UCLA standout and Sacramento Kings forward Tyler Honeycutt was found dead early Saturday after exchanging gunfire with police officers late Friday night at a home in Los Angeles, according to ABC7. Honeycutt was 27 years old.
According to authorities, LAPD was dispatched to a residence at Sherman Oaks after Honeycutt's mother called around 5 p.m. PT on Friday claiming her son was "acting erratically." When police arrived at the scene, Honeycutt engaged the officers with gunfire then barricaded himself in the home. The responding police returned fire, which led to a standoff that bled into the early hours of Saturday.
According to LAPD's Twitter account, SWAT entered the home at around 3:30 a.m. PT and found an unresponsive Honeycutt, who was pronounced dead. LAPD later announced Honeycutt had died from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
No officers were injured in the shooting.
Honeycutt played for UCLA from 2009 to 2011 and averaged 10.3 points and 6.9 rebounds in two seasons for the Bruins. He was selected by the Kings in the second round of the 2011 NBA Draft, but played in only 24 games over the course of two seasons before taking his talents overseas, where he most recently played for Khimki and Anadolu Efes in Turkey.
