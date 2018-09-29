Former UConn coach Kevin Ollie facing NCAA scrutiny, hit with unethical conduct charge

The NCAA has imposed an unethical conduct charge against former Connecticut coach Kevin Ollie, among other rules violations, in a notice of allegations sent to both Ollie and the university on Friday.

Ollie, who won the national championship in 2014 at UConn, could be facing a show-cause penalty because of the findings.

He was fired from his post as the programs head coach six months ago for "just cause."

The findings stem from a yearlong NCAA investigation into Ollie and the UConn program under his watch. Among the most serious is a Level One offense levied against Ollie for providing false or misleading information related to phone calls from Ray Allen and Rudy Gay to a prospective student-athlete, according to ESPN. Within the findings, the NCAA also determined Ollie falsely denied knowledge of professional trainer Derek Hamilton's workouts with players.

Ollie and his legal team are pursuing the $10 million he had remaining on his contract at the time of his firing from UConn, but should the allegations hold up, it seems unlikely the former coach could recoup the money as the case heads toward arbitration.

Ollie's attorney released the following statement on Friday:

"Coach Ollie strongly disputes the details of the allegations made in the NCAA's notice and is disappointed that the NCAA has chosen to align itself with the University of Connecticut in the pending arbitration," said Jacques Parenteau, Ollie's attorney. "Coach Ollie denies engaging in any conduct that would constitute non-compliance with NCAA rules and regulations and looks forward to defending himself and restoring his reputation."

Ollie has 90 days to submit a formal response to the allegations levied against him. Meanwhile, the NCAA's Committee on Infractions will continue collecting information from the university, Ollie and the enforcement staff before making a formal ruling.