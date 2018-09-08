Former UNC star P.J. Hairston facing assault charges on female
Hairston's run-in with the law is the latest in a slew of trouble he's had since leaving UNC
Former University of North Carolina star P.J. Hairston is wanted for assault after police filed charges against him this week, according to The News & Record in Greensboro.
The run-in with law enforcement is the latest in a long line of legal troubles Hairston has faced since his time at UNC ended. In this case, he's being charged for assault on a female; he also has an outstanding warrant for interfering with emergency communications and injury to personal property. According to the News & Observer in Raleigh, he's also wanted in Vance County for driving with a revoked license, and has a pending domestic violence protective order.
Hairston's line of legal troubles began in 2013 when a routine traffic stop led to charges for marijuana possession and a speeding ticket, cutting short his UNC career. He was drafted by the Miami Heat with the No. 26 pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, and has served stints with the Hornets and Grizzlies since.
Hairston played just two seasons at North Carolina, where he averaged 10.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game.
