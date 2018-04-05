Former Wisconsin coach Bo Ryan has personal reason to raise money for Coaches vs. Cancer

Former Wisconsin coach Bo Ryan wats to raise $500,000 this weekend at the Coaches vs. Cancer Wisconsin Gala. USATSI

Bo Ryan was in the desert, which was the right place to be for late March. Because even though it was a balmy 49 degrees back home in Madison, Wisconsin, he knew what every Upper Midwesterner knows: Just because the Final Four had arrived does not mean winter is over.

This is retirement for the 70-year-old former coach of the Wisconsin Badgers. The day before he was on the golf course; the next day he was heading back to the golf course, then to San Antonio to reconnect with old friends at the Final Four. Life was good, full of relaxation in his vacation home in La Quinta, California and spinning those legendary old Bo Ryan yarns. On this day, he was talking about the 1960 NFL Championship Game at old Franklin Field in Philadelphia. Ryan had just turned 13 years old. He sneaked into the game with his dad: "We didn't have tickets; we just used the old drop-the-stub trick." He even ran onto the field after his Philadelphia Eagles beat the Green Bay Packers and got a piece of the goalpost. Little did he know it would be more than a half-century until the Eagles won another title.

Ryan was in a nostalgic mood. Perhaps it's because of the charge he's taken on during his retirement. He'd just donated $500,000 support American Cancer Society research at the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center in Madison. This Saturday he'll be at the 11th annual Coaches vs. Cancer Wisconsin Gala in Madison, where Ryan is aiming to raise another $500,000 for the research fund. It's the largest Coaches vs. Cancer program in the country, having raised more than $6 million in the past decade.

But this year's gala takes on a different and more personal meaning for Ryan. In January, Ryan's college roommate at Wilkes College in Pennsylvania, Jay Holliday, passed away from pancreatic cancer. The two had been close friends for the past half century. Holliday became a football coach and athletic director on Long Island; he coached future baseball Hall of Famer Craig Biggio at Kings Park High School.

In the months since his friend's death, Ryan became nostalgic. He spoke about Holliday's fearlessness. During college, the two would visit Holliday's home in Rockville, Maryland., on summer break. Holliday would take Ryan swimming in a nearby quarry. It had different levels of cliffs that you could dive off of into the water.

"If you stand on a 10-foot high diving board and look down, it looks high," Ryan recalled. "Then you go up to next level of the cliffs, it was closer to 30 feet. I looked at him: 'You're diving off this?' He said, 'Oh, yeah. I'll show you.' He goes and makes sure for me: 'You gotta jump out from the cliff. If you cut it short, at bottom you got rocks.' He does the leap off the rocks, boom, dives in the water. He's pretty persuasive. I almost dove. And then reality set in. So I jumped. I was not going to dive. And he never said a word. I just thought it better if I jumped."

Holliday's style in football was something that Ryan admired. In Holliday's four years at Wilkes College, his football team lost exactly one game.

"He was 5-8, maybe 5-9, and like 155, 160 pounds in college, and he was the starting cornerback," Ryan recalled. "He's tackling guys a lot bigger than him all the time. But when anything happened on the field, he was the guy who was right in the middle of it. All the time."

Holliday seemed invincible. Then he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, one of the fastest-moving cancers.

"We thought, 'Oh, man – everyone we've known with pancreatic cancer, it's usually within a year or less," Ryan said. "It's one of the worst ones. He almost made three years. And We had some good times."

After his friend passed away, Ryan and his wife decided to do something. They'd already been involved with Coaches vs. Cancer for more than two decades. It was already in our will to leave $500,000 to the organization. But after his friend died, the Ryans wondered: Why wait?

"He passed away in January," Ryan recalled. "Kelly and I said, 'If we put this money to use now instead of waiting until pass away, maybe it'll help find a cure.' "

And that's what they did.

For more information on this weekend's gala, or to donate, visit coachesvscancerwisconsin.org.