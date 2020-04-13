Former WNBA player Tamara Moore hired as men's college basketball head coach
Moore is believed to be the only woman coaching a men's college basketball team
Former Wisconsin star and WNBA guard Tamara Moore is taking a rare and historic path as she progresses through the coaching ranks. Moore, who has been a girls' high school coach in Minneapolis, has been hired as the men's basketball coach at Mesabi Range College in Minnesota.
Moore will be the only known men's college basketball head coach in the country. Her rise to the position comes after she played at Wisconsin from 1998 to 2002 and in the WNBA from 2002 to 2007.
"I'm beyond blessed to start this new decade with this amazing honor," Moore wrote on her Facebook page. "I would like to thank Mesabi Range College for this great opportunity & I know we will be successful."
Moore wrote that she will also be the school's softball coach. Mesabi Range is a community college in Virginia, Minnesota about 200 miles north of Minneapolis. Her hiring as the men's basketball coach comes as a record 11 women served as assistant coaches in the NBA during the 2019-20 season, according to the Associated Press.
But that trend has been slow to migrate to the college game, where Maine assistant Edniesha Curry was the only woman serving as a Division 1 men's assistant at the beginning of the 2019-20 season, according to Sports Illustrated.
Moore follows Kerri-Ann McTiernan as a pioneer at the junior college level. McTiernan became the first woman in the country to coach a men's college team when she was named coach at New York's Kingsborough Community College in the 1990s.
