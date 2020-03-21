Four of the most memorable second-round games in NCAA Tournament history

On the day that what would have been the beginning of the NCAA Tournament's second round, CBS Sports is taking a look back at some of the most memorable games in second-round history. By choosing one game from each seeding pod, the goal was not to pick the definitive all-time "best" games from the second round, which would have been a nearly impossible exercise given the NCAA Tournament's illustrious history and the subjectivity of the criteria for "best."

Rather, with the input of CBS Sports basketball writers, games have been selected from the past 35 years for their historical significance, individual heroics, dramatic endings or any combination of the three.

No. 11 Loyola-Chicago 63, No. 3 Tennessee 62 (2018)

It made for a good story when Loyola-Chicago beat No. 6 seed Miami in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament. But a national craze started when the Ramblers upset Tennessee in the second round. The Volunteers climbed all the way back from a 10-point deficit to take the lead with 20 seconds left, but Sister Jean and and Clayton Custer refused to be denied. Custer hit a pull-up jumper that clanged off every part of the rim and dropped with 3.6 seconds left, and Jordan Bone's last-second shot fell off for Tennessee. Loyola's run would continue on for two more games. But the win over the No. 2 seed Vols felt like the moment their Final Four run became a true possibility.

No. 7 South Carolina 88, No. 2 Duke 81 (2017)

South Carolina turned a seven-point halftime deficit into a 10-point lead in the final minutes and held on for an improbable upset over a Duke team that entered hot off an ACC Tournament championship and an easy first-round win against Troy. Though Duke was playing just 230 miles from home in Greenville, South Carolina, the game turned into a road-type atmosphere for the Blue Devils. Not only were Gamecocks fans able to make the trip from nearby in abundance, but North Carolina fans were in town as well to see Tar Heels play in the same venue on the tournament's first weekend. As you might imagine, they rooted against Duke. Sindarius Thornwell gave everyone a treat by following up his 29-point first-round performance with a 24-point effort against Duke as the Gamecocks qualified for their first Sweet 16 since 1973.

No. 9 Northern Iowa 69, No. 1 Kansas 67 (2010)

Northern Iowa had the ball and the lead with just a seven-second differential between the game clock and shot clock inside the final minute. The Panthers were on the verge of a monumental upset and could have tried to run off as much clock as possible before attempting a shot. Instead, Ali Farokhmanesh found himself open on the right wing with 36 seconds left in the game and 29 seconds on the shot clock. He pulled the trigger -- defying what most coaches would suggest to do in such a moment -- and hit nothing but net to clinch an iconic victory for UNI. Farokhmanesh led the Panthers with 16 points, building on his 17-point first-round effort as he became one of the faces of the 2010 NCAA Tournament.

No. 12 Ball St 62, No. 4 Louisville 60 (1990)

After trailing by 16 in the first half, Louisville had a chance to win it at the end and avoid the upset when Everick Sullivan fired up a 3-pointer from the right wing in the final seconds. But Sullivan's shot hit the rim and bounced off to give Ball State what may still be its program's signature win. Ball State may not be known for its basketball prowess now. But in the 1990s, it was a MAC power, and beating Louisville in the second round of the 1990 NCAA Tournament was its height. The No. 12 seed in the West Region had already beaten No. 5 seed Oregon State in the first round, and Ball State parlayed the momentum of that victory into an early double-digit lead against Denny Crum's Cardinals. Louisville did roar back and have possession with a chance to tie or take the lead with 30 seconds left. But 7-footer Felton Spencer missed a jumper. Then, after Ball State missed a free throw, Louisville got another final opportunity. But Sullivan's shot missed, and the Cardinals -- the Ball State Cardinals, that is -- left with a historic win.