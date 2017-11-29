Arizona pledge Shareef O'Neal suffers apparent head injury in season debut

University of Arizona pledge Shareef O'Neal, the son of Shaq, suffered a head injury Monday night after grabbing a putback and falling awkwardly on the hardwood.

O'Neal is a 6-foot-9 power forward who was making his senior season debut for Crossroads High School. He lay on the floor for an extended period of time after the fall as trainers attended to his side.

According to TMZ Sports, O'Neal entered the team's concussion protocol and was held out of Tuesday's game as a precaution. He took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon, though, to let everyone know he was still a little dazed from the spill but expects to be back soon.

Thanks everyone for praying for me and wishing for my recovery .. still a little shook up trying to get back to my usual self . but I’ll be back in no time -Love SSJREEF — Shareef O'Neal (@SSJreef) November 28, 2017

O'Neal is the No. 32 overall player in the Class of 2018 and the No. 9 player at his position, according to 247Sports. The highly touted recruit committed to Arizona in April over multiple high-major offers, which included Baylor, California, Kansas State, and his father's alma mater, LSU.

"Arizona, I love the school, the staff treats me like family," Shareef told TNT about why he chose the Wildcats in April. "I went on a visit with my dad and I loved it once I got there. The campus is beautiful and the program was awesome."