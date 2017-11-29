Arizona pledge Shareef O'Neal suffers apparent head injury in season debut
Shaquille O'Neal's son, a senior, is a top-50 prospect who plays for Crossroads High in Santa Monica
University of Arizona pledge Shareef O'Neal, the son of Shaq, suffered a head injury Monday night after grabbing a putback and falling awkwardly on the hardwood.
O'Neal is a 6-foot-9 power forward who was making his senior season debut for Crossroads High School. He lay on the floor for an extended period of time after the fall as trainers attended to his side.
According to TMZ Sports, O'Neal entered the team's concussion protocol and was held out of Tuesday's game as a precaution. He took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon, though, to let everyone know he was still a little dazed from the spill but expects to be back soon.
O'Neal is the No. 32 overall player in the Class of 2018 and the No. 9 player at his position, according to 247Sports. The highly touted recruit committed to Arizona in April over multiple high-major offers, which included Baylor, California, Kansas State, and his father's alma mater, LSU.
"Arizona, I love the school, the staff treats me like family," Shareef told TNT about why he chose the Wildcats in April. "I went on a visit with my dad and I loved it once I got there. The campus is beautiful and the program was awesome."
-
Purdue wears 'FBI' shirts in UL tilt
The Boilermakers students teased UL for its recent run-in with the feds regarding corruption...
-
K.D. on LaMelo Ball: 'Love his game'
Durant loves what the youngster can bring to the table and believes he will thrive in the right...
-
Podcast: Bagley leads PK80 takeaways
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss the ACC/Big Ten Challenge
-
Tuesday's updated Top 25 (and one)
The Cardinals are 4-0 and No. 17 in Tuesday's Top 25 (and one)
-
UTEP coach Tim Floyd retires immediately
Tim Floyd puts an end to his 42-year coaching career after seeing his Miners fall to 1-5
-
Adidas: Pitino knew of pay-for-play plan
Pitino claims he had no knowledge of the pay-for-play that was uncovered by the FBI
Add a Comment