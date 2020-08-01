Santa Fe High School basketball star JB White, a four-star recruit who was committed to play for the New Mexico Lobos, was shot and killed early Saturday morning. He was 18 years old.

The shooting took place around 3:30 a.m. at a residence in Chupadero, an area north of Santa Fe. It's unclear who the shooter was or why White was in the area. Authorities confirmed his death but said the case remains active. No suspects have been arrested.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic news of the passing of JB White," New Mexico said in a statement on Twitter released Saturday afternoon. "He was an extremely talented student-athlete and we were looking forward to him joining the Lobo Family. He was an amazing young man with a bright future, our thoughts and hearts go out to his family and friends."

The 6-foot-8 White had announced his intentions to reclassify from the 2021 class to the 2020 class as a senior so he could play for the in-state Lobos this fall. He originally committed to the program last October, earning a top-100 national ranking among all high school basketball recruits in his classification, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

White, the top-ranked recruit in the state, was set to become the third-highest ranked signee in the program's history and the highest-ranked in-state commitment ever.