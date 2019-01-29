Four-star Oregon recruit CJ Walker throws down stunning dunk in transition that's hard to believe
Walker threw down one of the most outstanding dunks you'll see from a high school star
The crown jewel of Oregon basketball's incoming top-10 recruiting class, four-star prospect CJ Walker, submitted a dunk of the year candidate on Monday night in the most emphatic fashion.
Walker, who is ranked as the No. 31 player in the 247Sports Composite, sent his submission with this over-the-top dunk in transition as his Oak Ridge team cruised to a 67-26 demolition of a win.
The 360 dunk isn't a new flavor, but combining a 360 by throwing it reverse and going between the legs is a rare one. It's called the 360 eastbay, which is a remarkable name for a remarkable feat of athleticism. Former top-ranked high school product Andrew Wiggins, now with the Minnesota Timberwolves, pulled off a similar stunt in 2013, albeit during a dunk contest rather than a live game.
DeAndre Jordan, formerly of the high-flying Clippers, also pulled out the 360 eastbay reverse in the 2017 dunk contest. In 2014, Paul George went reverse 360 through the legs.
There's a pretty short list of players who can pull off such an incredible dunk, and all of the most recent examples include stars who were gifted with freakish amounts of athleticism now flourishing in the NBA. Oregon fans should be thrilled about what Walker brings to the table next season, even if it's only splashy dunks in transition.
