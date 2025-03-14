While no conference tournament champions will be crowned on Friday, the day's college basketball schedule is loaded with pivotal matchups. The ACC, Big East and Big 12 all have their tourney semifinals today as there are eight ranked matchups. They include Clemson vs. Louisville (+1), St. John's vs. Marquette (+4.5) and Houston vs. BYU (+7.5), all of which could help shape seeding for the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Meanwhile, the latest installment of arguably college basketball's best rivalry continues with No. 1 Duke vs. North Carolina. With Cooper Flagg (ankle) doubtful, should you back the Heels as 7.5-point underdogs for your CBB bets or college basketball parlay picks?

SportsLine's proven model has simulated every Friday college basketball game and revealed its best college basketball picks. Combining these three picks into a college basketball parlay would result in a payout of nearly 6-1.

The model simulates every game 10,000 times and is on a 225-165 betting roll (+1873) on all top-rated college basketball picks. Now, here are the best bets for college basketball parlays on Friday, according to the model.

College basketball best bets for Friday, March 14

Wisconsin (-125) to win vs. UCLA

The Badgers are ranked 18th in the country and are 8-3 straight-up over their last 11 games, while the unranked Bruins have the same number of defeats over their last seven contests. The offensive end is Wisconsin's strength as it leads the Big Ten in 3-pointers per game and leads the entire nation in free throw percentage. The Badgers also are a matchup nightmare as they start two 7-footers, while UCLA is undersized and doesn't have a starter over 6-foot-9. The Bruins have been nearly unbeatable at Pauley Pavilion, going 17-2, but this game will take place halfway across the country in Indianapolis, and UCLA is just 7-7 away from home. Wisconsin on the money line is at -125 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Texas (-9.5) to cover vs. Tennessee

While Tennessee continues to pile up wins on the scoreboard, the same can't be said versus the spread. The Vols have lost four straight versus the line and have covered just once over their last seven games. Meanwhile, Texas has covered in back-to-back outings and in three of its last four. The Longhorns boast the SEC's leading scorer, Tre Johnson (20.1 ppg), and he went off for 26 points in a January game versus Tennessee, a contest in which Texas covered. The model has Johnson nearly reaching his season average on Friday, which allows the Longhorns to stay close and cover in well over 60% of simulations. BetMGM Sportsbook has the best price at -105.

The Over (141.5) to hit in Marquette vs. St. John's

These Big East rivals just played on Saturday, in which the Over hit with plenty of points to spare. The teams combined for 170 points in a game which had a total of 145.5. Marquette then proceeded to watch 176 points go on the scoreboard in its Thursday win over Xavier, as the last two games for the Golden Eagles have seen their two highest game totals of the season. As for the Johnnies, they've shown a quick turnaround doesn't preclude them from engaging in high-scoring affairs as they defeated Butler on Thursday and have seen the Over hit in each of their last three games with no rest. The model projects 148 combined points, with the Over (141.5) hitting in almost 70% of simulations. The Over is at -110 at Caesars Sportsbook.

Want more college basketball picks for today?

You've seen some of the model's college basketball best bets for Friday. Now, get spread, total and money-line picks for every game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.