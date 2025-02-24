The 2024-25 college basketball season has already produced some unforgettable moments and we'll continue the march towards the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Monday with a college basketball schedule that includes 29 Division I matchups. No. 5 Houston will visit No. 9 Texas Tech for a massive top-10 battle in the Big 12 that could help vault the winner into the conversation for a No. 1 seed. Houston is a 1.5-point favorite on the road in the latest college basketball odds via SportsLine consensus.

There's also an ACC matchup between North Carolina (-2.5) and Florida State and a meeting between No. 12 Michigan (-1.5) and Nebraska.

Here are three college basketball best bets for Monday:

Kansas vs. Colorado (11 p.m. ET): Kansas -7 (-110)

The Jayhawks began the season at No. 1 in the AP Top 25 and spent more than a month at the top of the college basketball rankings, but have slid to 23rd after a 9-7 start in the Big 12. However, Kansas is coming off a decisive 96-64 win over Oklahoma State on Saturday and Hunter Dickinson only needed 21 minutes to post a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Meanwhile, Colorado is 2-14 in conference play and has lost 19 of 20 against the Jayhawks. See all the model's Colorado vs. Kansas picks here.

The Pick: Kansas -7 (-110) -- The Jayhawks cover the spread in 54% of the model's simulations

Projected final score: Kansas 77, Colorado 68

Howard vs. Coppin State (8 p.m. ET): Howard -7.5 (-120)

Kenneth Blakeney has led the Bison to back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances and Howard looks like a contender to win the MEAC tournament and earn a bid again. Despite being only 12-15 overall, Howard is 7-3 (second) in the conference and appears to be benefitting from a tough non-conference schedule that included matchups with Kansas, Missouri, Cincinnati and Yale. Meanwhile, Coppin State lost its first 12 games of the season and is 4-21 overall, including a 90-75 loss to Howard on Jan. 13. See all of the model's Coppin State vs. Howard picks here.

The Pick: Howard -7.5 (-120) -- The Bison cover in 69% of the model's simulations

Projected final score: Howard 79, Coppin State 65

No. 12 Michigan vs. Nebraska (8 p.m. ET): Nebraska ML (-105)

The Wolverines slid to second in the Big Ten standings after a 75-62 loss to Michigan State on Friday. However, they won't have much time to rest and recover with a trip to Nebraska on the docket for Monday night. The Cornhuskers have won five of seven and have also covered the spread five times during that span to get back into the NCAA tournament conversation. They've also won and covered the spread in two of three against the Wolverines. See all of the model's Nebraska vs. Michigan picks here.

The Pick: Nebraska ML (-105) - The Cornhuskers win in 55% of simulations

Projected final score: Nebraska 76, Michigan 74

