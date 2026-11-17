It was rare for a player of Tyran Stokes caliber to be uncommitted so late in the recruiting cycle. The top-ranked player in the 2026 recruiting class waited until April to announce his commitment to Kansas over Kentucky, which gave Bill Self his third No. 1 overall recruit in his coaching tenure with the Jayhawks.

That's why last week's win over Kentucky was "personal" for Stokes. The projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 NBA Draft, who is from Louisville, explained why the second leg of the Champions Classic meant a little extra because of the team his Kansas squad faced.

"For me, it was up to Kansas and Kentucky for my last two schools," Stokes said. "I'm from Louisville. I had a long recruiting process with Kentucky, so obviously when I chose Kansas, and I knew that game was going to be here, it was personal for sure."

Stokes finished with his first double-double (23 points and 10 rebounds) of his college career. The 23 points he scored during the 89-69 win over Kentucky matched the same amount of points he scored during the first two games of the season against Fordham and Middle Tennessee.

Because of that performance, Stokes is our Freshman of the Week and is No. 1 in our updated Frosh Ranking. Let's jump in and get to why Stokes is our second winner of the CBS Sports/USBWA Freshman of the Week for the 2026-27 college basketball season.

Freshman of the Week: Tyran Stokes, Kansas

Welcome back to the Frosh Watch, our weekly ranking of the five most impressive freshmen in college basketball. For the 12th season in a row, CBS Sports has once again teamed up with the United States Basketball Writers Association and its Wayman Tisdale Freshman of the Year Award to present this every-Tuesday feature. Each week, we'll start by announcing the national Freshman of the Week honoree. The cycle for FOTW runs Tuesday-Monday.

Stokes was fantastic on both ends of the floor during Kansas' statement win over Kentucky. In total, Stokes finished with 23 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, a block and a steal. Stokes also knocked down four 3-pointers and hit all three of his free-throw attempts after starting the season 8-of-14 from the line.

Self had high praise for his star freshman after the win.

"I actually thought he handled the moment better than I actually anticipated him doing," Self said. "He's very emotional, which is a big, big plus. Nobody should take that as a negative. But I didn't want him to be too geeked up where he couldn't play. What helped him a lot tonight was seeing that first 3 go down. After that, I thought he played under control. I thought he played within what we're trying to do, and still found a way to be aggressive at the same time. I thought it was pretty impressive."

Previous Freshman of the Week winners

Nov. 10: Nikola Kusturica, UCLA

1. Tyran Stokes | F | Kansas

Stats: 15.3 PPG | 7.3 RPG | 2.3 APG

Stokes had his best performance of the season in a perfect spot against Kentucky. Through the first three games of his college career, Stokes has showcased his ability to use his frame to draw contact and get to the free-throw line. Stokes is also a very underrated passer. Last week: 2

2. Nikola Kusturica | F | UCLA

Stats: 18.3 PPG | 4.7 RPG | 2.7 APG

Kusturica has been everything UCLA hoped he would be and more through the first two weeks of the season. He finished with 17 points, three rebounds and three assists in just 22 minutes during a blowout win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Even when he's not scoring, he can impact the game. Last week: 1

3. Caleb Holt | G | Arizona

Stats: 17.3 PPG | 7.3 RPG | 1.3 APG

Holt is coming off his best game at the college level against Auburn. The Huntsville, Alabama, native finished with 24 points, nine rebounds and five steals during the 80-69 win. Holt is a terrific rebounder for his size and is a true two-way player. Last week: NR

4. Miles Sadler | G | West Virginia

Stats: 17.7 PPG | 1.7 RPG | 7.0 APG

Sadler finished with 12 points and six assists during a 14-point win over Mercer last week. Sadler and West Virginia have a test coming up against Auburn on Tuesday in the opening round of the Player Era 8. Last week: 3

5. Quentin Coleman | G | Illinois

Stats: 15.5 PPG | 6.5 RPG | 4.5 APG

Coleman finished with 19 points, five rebounds and four assists during Illinois' loss to Texas Tech on the road. He also made a big impact during Illinois' win over Sam Houston State by recording 11 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals. Last week: 5