Freshman rankings: No. 2 Duke's RJ Barrett earns Freshman of the Week for carrying the load in Zion Williamson's absence

CBS Sports has once again teamed up with the United States Basketball Writers Association and its Wayman Tisdale Freshman of the Year Award. Every Tuesday we announce a national Freshman of the Week winner in addition to our Frosh Watch, which is a ranking of the top 10 most statistically impressive freshmen in men's Division I college basketball.

Duke's RJ Barrett is the CBS Sports / USBWA Freshman of the Week. USATSI

Freshman of the Week: RJ Barrett, Duke



With Zion Williamson out for effectively at least three games, RJ Barrett's big moment has arrived.

Don't get it twisted: Barrett's been a top-five player of note in college hoops this season due to his scoring ability, Duke's prominence and his Williamson wingman-ish status. Barrett, fresh off his fourth ACC Freshman of the Week honor, is also the CBS Sports/USBWA Freshman of the Week.

In Duke's 1-1 week, Barrett was the alpha that Duke needed him to be. He averaged 31.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists, logging 40 minutes in both games against UNC and Syracuse. On Saturday, Barrett's distribution and shot selection proved crucial to keep 'Cuse out of reach. He had seven assists to go along with a 30-point showing. He was everything Duke needed him to be and more.

He also faked SU's Oshae Brissett into last week.

Barrett now has scored at least 30 points in six games this season. One more -- which could well come Tuesday night at Virginia Tech -- would match the Duke frosh record set last season by Marvin Bagley III. He's already hit the 20-point barrier 20 times, which is the most by a freshman in ACC (and Duke) history. Barrett and Williamson have been the best 1-2 duo in college hoops this season. With Williamson out, we're seeing that the Blue Devils have the two most talented players in college basketball.

Barrett's also stepped up against the best competition. Check this stat:

Highest Scoring Average vs. Top 10 Teams | 2018-19



1. RJ: 27.1 PPG



2. K. Johnson (UK): 19.5 PPG



3. Zion: 18.0 PPG (played only 1 min. vs UNC)



*Min. 4 games played#DukeMBBStats pic.twitter.com/uRRb484ZjK — Duke Basketball (@DukeMBB) February 25, 2019

FROSH WATCH

These are the top 10 freshman performers in college basketball.



1. ZION WILLIAMSON, Duke

Key stats: 21.6 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 2.2 bpg, 130.2 KenPom ORtg

The unfair thing about Zion Williamson's numbers: they take a hit because he played in the UNC game. So he logged zeros across the board (and technically was knocked for a turnover when he busted his shoe and hurt himself). You might also recall when Williamson took an eye poke in Duke's road win against Florida State in January. He only logged 17 minutes in that one because of it. So his overall numbers are still strong, despite the fact he's had 1.5 games pull his numbers down. If the knee injury keeps him out for another two or three games, it's not completely out of the question that Barrett could leapfrog him, but Williamson's lead is still cushy at this point.

2. RJ BARRETT, Duke

Key stats: 23.3 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 4.1 apg

Despite Duke going 1-1 this past week, RJ Barrett had arguably his best two-game stretch as a Blue Devil. He averaged 31.5 points, 9 rebounds and 5.5 assists against North Carolina and Syracuse -- and without Zion Williamson. Barrett's efficiency continues to improve overall, and his presence for Duke has heightened tenfold with Williamson out. He played 40 minutes in both games this week.

Key stats: 26.3 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 3.4 apg

Only one freshman in America is enjoying the usage on offense that Detroit star Antoine Davis is enjoying -- and said freshman finds himself at No. 5 this week. Davis' usage rate of 36.5 ranks ahead of Marquette star Markus Howard, South Dakota State star Mike Daum and Wisconsin star Ethan Happ -- all likely All-America candidates. Davis this week scored 20 and dropped six dimes against Oakland, albeit in a loss. But the Frosh Watch does not discriminate against bad teams: Detroit is 10-18 overall, but Davis has climbed his way to No. 3 on this list, surpassing Romeo Langford and Keldon Johnson with his steady production. His 26.3 points per game leads the Horizon by a whopping 6.7 points.

4. KELDON JOHNSON, Kentucky



Key stats: 13.6 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 1.6 apg

The transfer of powers to PJ Washington for Kentucky has cast Keldon Johnson into a secondary role, but he's still shining regardless, finding ways to impact the game at every level. He logged a career-high 17 rebounds in UK's blowout win over Auburn on Saturday.

5. ROMEO LANGFORD, Indiana

Key stats: 17.0 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 2.3 apg

Steady as ever, Romeo Langford put up matching 14 point outings this past week. As Indiana's season has gone, both came in losses. Langford's production hasn't dipped, however. His rebounds are up, he's playing aggressive and he's still slashing and attacking, all while IU's season is being squandered. He's holding steady as a top five frosh.

6. LAMINE DIANE, Cal State Northridge



Key stats: 24.3 ppg, 10.9 rpg, 2.2 bpg

Lamine Diane still rates top-five among all freshmen in player efficiency rating. He had 35 points in an overtime win against UC Davis over the weekend. Diane's now scored 30 or more points five times this season. There aren't 10 other players in college basketball who can claim the same. If Diane could shoot the 3, he'd be close to 28/29 per game: he's 5-of-18 beyond the arc this season.

7. COBY WHITE, North Carolina



Key stats: 15.2 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 4.2 apg, 1.0 spg

After a 33-point explosion against Miami three weeks ago, Coby White has found himself a good, old-fashioned funk. He's shooting 30.3 percent from the floor, 22.2 percent from 3 and turning the ball over at an unusually high rate for him. But White is still playing a key role in UNC's turn into a top-5 squad, making an impact with his ball-handling, distributing and defense.

Key stats: 17.3 ppg, 8.7 rpg, 1.3 apg

The best of the freshmen -- by a wide margin -- in the AACis now up to 7.5 fouls drawn per 40 minutes. That's No. 6 in college basketball, behind Long Beach State's Deishaun Booker, West Virginia's Derek Culver, Washington's Noah Dickerson, Campbell's Chris Clemons and Michigan State's Nick Ward. Solid company. Gardner and his ECU teammates welcome in the only one-loss team in America on Wednesday: the Houston Cougars.

9. JALEN PICKETT, Siena



Key stats: 15.4 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 6.6 apg

Pickett has cooled after scoring 46 points in an overtime game two weeks ago against Quinnipiac, but he's still putting up quality numbers. Against Marist this week he played 34 minutes, scored 11 points and dished out 10 assists; he was two rebounds shy of a triple-double. Pickett continues to emerge as an all-around impact player at the high-major level.

10. CHARLES BASSEY, Western Kentucky

Key stats: 14.9 ppg, 9.9 rpg, 2.4 bpg

Bassey and WKU have had a rough go of it, losing two straight in C-USA play and ducking out of the regular season conference title race. Bassey, though, has been productive as ever. Against league-leading Old Dominion on Saturday, he scored 13 points, on 6-of-12 shooting, grabbed six rebounds and had two assists along with a pair of blocks. Bassey ranks second in the league in field goal percentage, rebounds and blocks.

Previous Freshman of the Week winners: