Who's Playing
Air Force Falcons @ Fresno State Bulldogs
Current Records: Air Force 8-10, Fresno State 8-11
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Save Mart Center -- Fresno, California
What to Know
We've got another exciting Mountain West matchup on schedule as the Air Force Falcons and the Fresno State Bulldogs are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Save Mart Center. Fresno State is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop Air Force in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.
Air Force's eight-game losing streak finally came to an end on Tuesday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Rebels 90-58 on the road. Air Force's offense stepped up their game for this one, as that was the most points they've scored all season.
Air Force can attribute much of their success to Rytis Petraitis, who dropped a triple-double on 18 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists. That's the first time this season that Petraitis posted ten or more assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Ethan Taylor, who scored 22 points along with five rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 72-68 to the Broncos. Fresno State has not had much luck with Boise State recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.
Fresno State's defeat came about despite a quality game from Donavan Yap, who scored 17 points. Another player making a difference was Isaiah Hill, who scored 15 points along with six assists and five rebounds.
The Falcons' victory bumped their record up to 8-10. As for the Bulldogs, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-11 record this season.
While only Air Force took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. As for their game on Saturday, Fresno State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. Air Force might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.
Air Force came up short against Fresno State when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 74-69. Can Air Force avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Fresno State is a 4-point favorite against Air Force, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulldogs, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 2.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 129.5 points.
Series History
Fresno State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Air Force.
- Feb 21, 2023 - Fresno State 74 vs. Air Force 69
- Jan 14, 2023 - Air Force 51 vs. Fresno State 48
- Feb 22, 2022 - Fresno State 65 vs. Air Force 40
- Feb 13, 2021 - Fresno State 67 vs. Air Force 64
- Feb 11, 2021 - Fresno State 69 vs. Air Force 63
- Mar 04, 2020 - Air Force 77 vs. Fresno State 70
- Feb 19, 2020 - Fresno State 71 vs. Air Force 62
- Jan 28, 2020 - Fresno State 79 vs. Air Force 68
- Mar 14, 2019 - Fresno State 76 vs. Air Force 50
- Feb 20, 2019 - Air Force 64 vs. Fresno State 61