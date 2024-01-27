Who's Playing

Air Force Falcons @ Fresno State Bulldogs

Current Records: Air Force 8-10, Fresno State 8-11

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mountain West matchup on schedule as the Air Force Falcons and the Fresno State Bulldogs are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Save Mart Center. Fresno State is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop Air Force in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Air Force's eight-game losing streak finally came to an end on Tuesday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Rebels 90-58 on the road. Air Force's offense stepped up their game for this one, as that was the most points they've scored all season.

Air Force can attribute much of their success to Rytis Petraitis, who dropped a triple-double on 18 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists. That's the first time this season that Petraitis posted ten or more assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Ethan Taylor, who scored 22 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 72-68 to the Broncos. Fresno State has not had much luck with Boise State recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Fresno State's defeat came about despite a quality game from Donavan Yap, who scored 17 points. Another player making a difference was Isaiah Hill, who scored 15 points along with six assists and five rebounds.

The Falcons' victory bumped their record up to 8-10. As for the Bulldogs, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-11 record this season.

While only Air Force took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. As for their game on Saturday, Fresno State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. Air Force might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

Air Force came up short against Fresno State when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 74-69. Can Air Force avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Fresno State is a 4-point favorite against Air Force, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulldogs, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 129.5 points.

Series History

Fresno State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Air Force.